Madison Cawthorn Calls Possible Vax Requirements For Domestic Flights ‘Medical Apartheid,’ Claims Americans Have a Right to ‘Unrestricted’ Air Travel

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) appeared on Newsmax on Wednesday night and addressed Dr. Anthony Fauci’s recent comments that vaccine requirements for domestic air travel are “on the table.”

Host Grant Stinchfield asked Cawthorn if there was anything Congress can do to prevent such a requirement.

Cawthorn observed the obvious fact that Republicans lack majorities in Congress, but urged Americans to “reject” these policies:

This is a medical apartheid, plain and simple. There’s over a hundred million Americans who are not vaccinated. I think it’s even more than that. And if they want to start shutting down air travel for these people to get around the country, I think that’s actually a constitutional violation because you actually have a constitutionally protected right to free, unrestricted travel within the United States of America. And I genuinely believe that what’s going on right now is that all that’s going to happen if United Airlines, and American Airlines, and Delta even – if they decide start requiring vaccine mandates? Let me tell you, I’m very confident there will be another air carrier that will come to the field and patriots like myself, and you will give them all of our business.

“Well, I hope you’re correct on that,” replied Stinchfield. “I don’t want it to ever get to that point, though.”

Cawthorn’s claim that there’s a constitutionally protected right to unrestricted air travel will likely come as a surprise to the millions of Americans who have flown domestically over the last several decades. According to reports, passengers have had to present photo ID, undergo a full body scan, and surrender any containers of liquid they may have been carrying as conditions for boarding planes.

Indeed, back in February, one North Carolina congressman even had his gun confiscated by airport security. His name is Madison Cawthorn.

Watch above via Newsmax.

