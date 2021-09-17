Texans Allegedly Attack New York Restaurant Hostess Who Asked For Proof of Vaccination

The Shrimp Parmigiana at Carmine's

A group of diners from Texas were arrested after allegedly attacking the hostess of Carmine’s on the Upper West Side when she asked for proof of vaccination, which is required by New York City law.

According to NBC, the fight erupted around 5 p.m. Thursday, and was broken up by restaurant staff and bystanders.

Footage of the brawl was caught on camera:

Police told NBC that the hostess “repeatedly punched and her necklace broken.”

Three suspects were arrested.

As of September 13, New York City implemented a vaccine mandate that requires proof of vaccination to eat inside at restaurants, work out at gyms, and attend performances.

