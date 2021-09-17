A group of diners from Texas were arrested after allegedly attacking the hostess of Carmine’s on the Upper West Side when she asked for proof of vaccination, which is required by New York City law.

According to NBC, the fight erupted around 5 p.m. Thursday, and was broken up by restaurant staff and bystanders.

Footage of the brawl was caught on camera:

Carmine’s on the UWS says a hostess was assaulted after asking a group for proof of Covid vaccine to eat inside. “It’s a shocking and tragic situation when one of our valued employees is assaulted for doing their job – as required by city policies…” @NBCNewYork after football. pic.twitter.com/xrqZoNm74R — Adam Harding (@HardingReports) September 17, 2021

Police told NBC that the hostess “repeatedly punched and her necklace broken.”

Three suspects were arrested.

As of September 13, New York City implemented a vaccine mandate that requires proof of vaccination to eat inside at restaurants, work out at gyms, and attend performances.

