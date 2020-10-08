As Maria Bartiromo wrapped up her wild interview with Donald Trump, she ended up in a sparring match with Dagen McDowell when her fellow Fox Business host criticized how off-the-rails it got.

The interview careened through a myriad of topics, but one of the most prominently recurring ones was Trump complaining that Hillary Clinton hasn’t been criminally convicted for her email scandal. It has been almost four years since the contest between Trump and Clinton ended, but for all of Trumpworld’s clamoring to “lock her up,” Clinton has yet to be indicted while numerous allies to the president have wound up in legal trouble.

When Bartiromo asked McDowell for her reaction to the interview, McDowell said “I am not sure it helped his campaign to talk about Hillary Clinton’s e-mails and going back down that rabbit hole like it was four years ago.” She further said the interview was “all over the place” and “didn’t really focus on the very issues of what the American people want to hear.”

“I don’t think a rabbit hole, because Hillary Clinton continues to get away with so much!” Bartiromo shot back. She continued by blaming Clinton for Trump’s attachment to the investigation of Russia’s interference in American politics.

“He swamps his own message by talking about all the other stuff,” McDowell retorted, though Bartiromo continued to gripe over the Trump-Russia investigations.

