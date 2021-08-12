Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Media Is Overhyping Covid Hospitalizations, Says ‘We Can’t Live Forever’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) downplayed the role Covid-19 is playing in the surge of patients many hospitals across the country are seeing as the more contagious Delta variant spreads across the country. Greene told Real America’s Voice on Thursday that the media is overhyping hospitalizations, claiming that Covid patients aren’t the only ill people populating the country’s hospitals.

Hospitalizations due to Covid have been especially pronounced in southern states where hesitancy and outright hostility toward getting the vaccine have fueled new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. The more Covid patients there are who require medical care, the more difficult it becomes for hospital staff to handle all patients at their facility.

Greene seemed unable to grasp this concept, saying,

Yes, the waiting rooms get full. But guess what? The waiting rooms are full of all kinds of things, not just Covid. You know? Car accidents, trauma, other illnesses, cancer, and so forth. But they’re seeing about 30% of those numbers being Covid cases. So while the news tries to tell us the hospitals are slammed packed with Covid, that’s just not the case. Everyone needs to get back down to common sense and remember that you know, we’re human. We can’t live forever. We are going to catch all kinds of diseases and illnesses and other viruses, and we get hurt sometimes. So I’m all for, let’s be rational with this, let’s be careful, let’s be cautious, and let’s not turn into an authoritarian regime that forces shots in arms of people that don’t want it.

As public health officials made clear at the beginning of the pandemic, a big concern is that a sudden influx of Covid-positive patients will strain the healthcare system, which in some places was already stressed.

One ICU nurse in Mississippi, which has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, told NBC News she’s quitting the unit because she’s seen far too many deaths during the pandemic.

“I can’t do this anymore,” said the nurse. “I’ve seen more death than I ever thought I would see in my entire life.”

Greene also said, “I don’t think the FDA should approve a vaccine that doesn’t seem to be that effective, especially with Covid-19 raging all over the country.”

More than 99% of the Covid deaths happening now are among unvaccinated people, and among vaccinated Americans, more than 99.99% of them have been able to avoid death or hospitalization from Covid.

Watch above via Real America’s Voice.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com