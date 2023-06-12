Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Trying to ‘Defund’ Trump Prosecutors: ‘We Cannot Allow the Government to Be Weaponized’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is attempting to defund Special Counsel Jack Smith’s prosecution of former President Donald Trump.

Trump is set to be arraigned on Tuesday on charges he retained classified documents after leaving the White House in January 2021. The indictment alleges that he took a trove of government material that “included information regarding defense and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign counties; United States nuclear programs; potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to foreign attack.”

On Monday, Greene took to the House floor to announce her plan to attach a rider to an appropriations bill that would gut funding for Smith’s office. Smith was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland in November after Trump declared his candidacy for president. Smith took over an existing Department of Justice probe into Trump.

“Today I’d like to announce I’m writing an appropriations rider to defund Jack Smith’s special counsel, his office, and the investigation,” the congresswoman said. “This is a weaponized government attempt to take down the top political enemy and leading presidential candidate of the United States, Donald J. Trump.”

Trump is running for president and claims his prosecution is politically motivated. The indictment alleges he kept classified documents at various locations at his Mar-a-Lago residence, and says Trump is on tape stating he cannot classify some of the material because he is no longer president. That is at odds with his public declarations that he declassified all material found in his possession. It also alleges Trump sought to obstruct the DOJ’s efforts to get him to return the documents.

“We cannot allow the government to be weaponized for political purposes,” Greene continued. “I’d also like to ask all of my colleagues to join me in this effort. We have to use the power of appropriations to stop the weaponization of government, especially in light that we know that there are others who are guilty of true crimes.”

Greene then said the “true crimes” were committed by Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden.

Never forget that former Secretary of State and Senator Hillary Clinton had classified documents on Anthony Weiner’s laptop, who was convicted of sending, sexting a minor, inappropriate pictures,” Greene said. “This is not how classified documents should be handled. There should have been an investigation done into that. Don’t forget Joe Biden’s documents are sitting in his garage next to his Corvette where the door opens and closes. America sees this for exactly what it is and we will not allow it to stand.”

Greene failed to note that the FBI investigated Weiner and Clinton. She also did not mention the fact a special counsel is currently probing Biden’s handling of classified material.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com