Tim Scott Changes Tune and Calls Trump Indictment a ‘Serious Case With Serious Allegations’

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), who is challenging Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, conceded on Monday that the 37-criminal count federal indictment against the former is indeed a “serious case with serious allegations.”

Scott’s initial reaction to the news Trump would be indicted was to join Harris Faulkner on Fox News last Thursday night evening and declare the Department of Justice had been weaponized against Republicans – a regular talking point on the right.

Scott spoke with reporters on Monday after a campaign stop in Spartanburg, South Carolina and despite labeling the Trump indictment “serious,” the South Carolina senator picked up where he left off on Fox.

“As Americans, we have to have a justice system where the lady of justice wears a blindfold,” Scott told reporters, according to The Post and Courier, adding:

What we see today across this administration of President Joe Biden is a double standard. That double standard is both un-American and unacceptable. You can’t protect Democrats while targeting and hunting Republicans.

Scott then vowed to reform the Justice Department if elected president, “so that every single American could have confidence that they will be treated the same, no matter your color and no matter your partisan affiliation.”

Scott’s concession that the DOJ had a “serious case” against Trump, was however a notable change of tune for the GOP contender who has so far avoided criticizing Trump.

Also on Monday, 2024 GOP contender and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley tore into Trump and argued that if the allegations in the indictment are true, the former “was incredibly reckless with our national security.” Haley added:

More than that, I’m a military spouse. My husband’s about to deploy this weekend. This puts all of our military men and women in danger if you’re going to talk about what our military is capable of or how we would about invading or doing something with one of our enemies. And if that’s the case, it’s reckless, it’s frustrating, and it causes problems.

