Marjorie Taylor Greene Rips Boebert’s Opposition to McCarthy as ‘Not Serious’, Accuses Her of Obstructing ‘Progress’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) “not serious” over her efforts to nominate someone other than Kevin McCarthy for House speaker.

After McCarthy failed in the eighth round of voting to capture the requisite votes needed to get the gavel, CNN’s Manu Raju caught up with Greene to discuss holdouts, such as Boebert.

The Colorado congresswoman has been a close ally to Greene and had just nominated Rep. Kevin Hern (R-OK) for speaker. As McCarthy’s ninth bid for the gavel was headed for failure, Greene name-checked Boebert.

“I think the American people no matter how you vote are sick and tired of drama and this is nothing but drama,” Greene said. “We’re on multiple days now with multiple candidates from this group. So, I’m not sure how Lauren Boebert on one hand can demand so much out of Kevin McCarthy but then demand nothing out of someone else and be willing to vote for them to be speaker.

“That’s not serious,” Greene concluded. “I don’t think that’s leadership and I really see it more as obstruction than progress.”

CNN’s Jake Tapper responded to the interview by commenting, “The Solomonic wisdom of congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. It’s good to see.”

Greene, who has been aligned with Boebert since the two entered the House together in 2021, has been an enthusiastic supporter of McCarthy’s bid for speaker. Erin Doherty of Axios opined Greene has attached herself to McCarthy in order to “gain legitimacy and influence in the GOP.”

Watch above, via CNN.

