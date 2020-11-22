Fox News host Mark Levin took an implied swipe at Fox News contributor Karl Rove on Sunday evening, saying that the critics of President Donald Trump’s legal strategy have no idea how civil litigation works.

“It is frustrating to me to listen and watch people who have no experience in civil litigation, know nothing about civil litigation, or former federal prosecutors and professors who should know better, saying the same thing — or political operatives with whiteboards and without whiteboards — ‘I’m afraid there’s no evidence, we don’t have the evidence, there is no evidence,'” Levin stated.

While Levin didn’t name Rove explicitly, there is only one political operative who is so well known for waving around whiteboards during his television appearances, and Rove recently authored an op-ed stating that there is no evidence backing the Trump campaign’s claims of widespread voter fraud.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]