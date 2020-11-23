Another one of Donald Trump’s allies has admitted that the president was beaten, and it’s better now to move ahead and accept Joe Biden’s 2020 Election victory.

Blackstone chairman, CEO and co-founder Steve Schwarzman spoke to Axios and said it’s time to honor the process by acknowledging Biden’s win.

“In my comments three days after the election, I was trying to be a voice of reason and express why it’s in the national interest to have all Americans believe the election is being resolved correctly,” said Schwarzman. “But the outcome is very certain today, and the country should move on. I supported President Trump and the strong economic path he built. Like many in the business community, I am ready to help President-Elect Biden and his team as they confront the significant challenges of rebuilding our post-Covid economy.”

As Trump keeps up his legal dispute with the 2020 results, more and more of his allies and fellow Republicans have suggested that he should accept his defeat and end his election fight. The Trump legal effort ran into a new snag on Sunday when the president’s campaign released a statement separating themselves from Sidney Powell, who has spouted off numerous conspiracy theories and dubious claims while advancing the president’s agenda.

