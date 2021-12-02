Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows rolled over for Donald Trump by agreeing with the former president that the reporting about his upcoming book is “fake news.”

The Chief’s Chief became a major media focus when The Guardian flagged previews that Meadows wrote Trump tested positive for the coronavirus just days before his first debate with his eventual successor, Joe Biden.

Meadows claims Trump subsequently tested negative, but since this all happened just days before the former president was hospitalized with the virus, the revelation raises questions about the possibility that Trump carelessly risked spreading the disease around.

While the news picked up traction in the press, Trump declared in a statement “The story of me having COVID prior to, or during, the first debate is Fake News. In fact, a test revealed that I did not have COVID prior to the debate.” As it were, Meadows gave an interview to Newsmax on Wednesday night, and he fell in line as he told Rob Schmitt “the president’s right, it’s fake news.”

“If you actually read the book, the context of it, that story outlined a false positive,” Meadows stressed. “Literally he had a test, had two other tests after that, showed that he didn’t have Covid during the debate. And yet, you know the way that the media wants to spin it is certainly to be as negative about Donald Trump as they possibly can while giving Joe Biden a pass.”

Schmitt countered that “the timing is interesting though, you have to admit,” since Trump was flown to Walter Reed less than a week later. Meadows gave a rambling response to that before gushing about the “historic work” of the Trump administration as his book describes.

Clearly, Trump and Meadows are heavily relying on the negative test as the foundation for their accounting of the story. Given the timeline of Trump’s diagnosis, his track record of dishonesty, and his carelessness with Covid, however, their attempts revise the original interpretation of Meadows’ book is highly suspect.

Watch above, via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com