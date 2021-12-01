WATCH: Trump Lied When He Blamed Gold Star Families For Giving Him Covid (He Already Tested Positive)

In October of 2020, former President Donald Trump called Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo from Walter Reed Hospital where he was recovering from Covid-19. In the interview, he clearly laid the blame for his infection on meeting Gold Star Families in the previous week, but new revelations of a positive test before he met with these individuals clearly indicate that he was likely lying.

On Wednesday morning The Guardian reported that a new book by former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows reveals that Trump did in fact test positive for Covid-19, but then tested negative. This followed a superspreader event at the White House when Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court on September 26. The next day he met with Gold Star families, then two later participated in the first debate with Joe Biden.

On Friday, October 6th, Trump was hospitalized with the coronavirus. Six days later he called into Fox Business and appeared to blame the close interactions with Gold Star Families for his infection. Gold Star families are honored because they are grieving the loss of a family member through military service.

Trump said via a statement, “The story of me having COVID prior to, or during, the first debate is Fake News. In fact, a test revealed that I did not have COVID prior to the debate.” The former president is clearly making reference to the negative test but, as is always the case, there is certainly more to the story.

It’s truly impossible to identify the exact moment that Trump contracted Covid-19, but we do know, according to his Cheif of Staff at the time, he had tested positive for the infection before a negative result. The first test could have been a false positive, but the second may have been a false negative. It’s likely we will never know.

What we do know is that this report reaffirms suspicions that the Whtie House was less than forthcoming about details surrounding the health and well-being of then-President Donald Trump.

Watch above via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com