Martha MacCallum Calls Out Equating Maxine Waters With Trump: The Difference is the ‘Gut Wrenching’ Jan. 6 Attack

Fox News’ Martha MacCallum called out those equating Democrats’ past violent language to Donald Trump’s rhetoric following his election loss, noting that the big difference is the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Fox News anchor John Roberts noted that there are two audiences watching the impeachment: “Soft” Republicans who may vote to convict, and “the court of public opinion.”

“What they are presenting in terms of these tweets and these from people like Kylie Jane Kremer, who is the daughter of Amy Kremer, who is one of the founders of Tea Party Patriots, about this idea that the cavalry is coming and we have to fight. That could be seen as being volatile, potentially violent language. But it could also just be seen as typical political rhetoric because there are plenty, as Jason Miller points out, of Democrats who have used the words, ‘We have to fight’ I remember following Al Gore back in the 2000 campaign when his slogan was, I will fight for you.”

Unlike Kylie Kremer, who pushed false election fraud claims and tweeted, “The cavalry is coming” in reference to Trump’s Jan. 6 rally, Gore’s slogan was not a rallying call, but was instead a promise to voters that he would prioritize their needs if elected.

“We live in a moment of intensely passionate political rhetoric that is oftentimes very ugly on both sides. You think about what Maxine Waters has said, what Cory Booker has said, ‘Get up in their face,’ ‘Fight,’ MacCallum added. “What makes this a different situation, quite obviously, is what actually ended up happening on January the 6th, which I think was a moment that was very gut-wrenching for all Americans as they watched what happened.”

Despite the initial pushback, MacCallum went on to claim that Democrats were being hypocritical for condemning Trump’s language prior to the insurrection. She then compared the attack on the United States Capitol, fueled by the baseless claim that the election was fraudulent, to the Black Lives Matter protests this summer, sparked by the police killing of George Floyd.

“Business owners we interviewed over the summer, whose windows were smashed, whose lives were threatened, who were dragged out of their stores in some cases and beaten,” she added. “That same deep dissatisfaction and pain that was felt by what happened in the Capitol was not necessarily felt then by some of these same players.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]