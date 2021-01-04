Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) sparred with Fox News’ Martha MacCallum over the details of who recorded his phone call with President Donald Trump, but denied holding a “grudge” against anyone involved in the dispute.

“Did you say OK, let’s release the audio of the phone call?” MacCallum asked Raffensperger in the Monday interview.

“The information is out there,” the embattled elections chief replied. “It is what it is.”

MacCallum pressed Raffensperger once more, saying, “That’s not an answer to my question. Are you going to answer my question? Were you aware of the decision and were you in favor of the decision the release the phone call, sir?”

Raffensperger again demurred. “I think we had to respond to the president’s Twitter, and we responded with the facts that were in the call” he said. “So that’s how it got out there. The world can make up their own decisions, listen to the both sides. Both sides of the aisle, down the middle. Make their own decisions.”

Advisers associated with Raffensperger leaked the call between Raffensperger, the president, and their respective teams to The Washington Post, which published it on Sunday. Raffensperger denied knowing that a member of his team had recorded the call until after it took place. The president’s supporters widely condemned the leak, including Georgia Sen. David Perdue (R), who on Sunday called it “disgusting.”

MacCallum asked Raffensperger to respond to Perdue’s comment. “Senator Perdue owes my wife an apology after the death threats after he asked for my resignation,” Raffensperger shot back. “I have not heard a peep from that man. If he wants to call me, I’ll talk to him off the record. But he hasn’t done that.”

“It feels like this is very much about a grudge between you and the president and … Purdue,” MacCallum replied, before Raffensperger cut her off.

“It’s about getting the facts out,” Raffensperger said. “President Trump probably had eight to 10 points. Every one of [Trump’s] numbers were wrong. We have a poster board of the actual numbers that we have versus what they have. Our numbers will be supported in a court of law. Their numbers will not be.”

