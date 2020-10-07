After the issue of “mansplaining” came up during ABC News’ post-VP debate coverage, Martha Raddatz responded and pushed back against the suggestion that’s what Mike Pence did to Kamala Harris.

George Stephanopoulos remarked at one point that “a lot of people were noticing some mansplaining going on tonight.”

“When I hear people say — talk about mansplaining and talk about these things with Kamala Harris and a man shouldn’t interrupt her and it’s going to look bad,” Raddatz said, “Kamala Harris is a vice presidential candidate, she should be able to stand up for herself.”

“Yes, it’s history-making, yes, you can talk about her history and who she is and she’s a woman of color there,” she continued, “but a man can interrupt another vice presidential candidate. It is up to that candidate to talk back, to interrupt themselves, or to hold on to that debate in any way they could.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]