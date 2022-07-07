Martha Stewart Reveals She’s Wishes Some of Her Friends Would Die So She Could Marry Their Husbands: ‘Not Painfully but Just Die!’

Martha Stewart is looking to jump back into the dating game but her methods may be a little unconventional.

Speaking with Chelsea Handler on her podcast Dear Chelsea, the two got on the topic of dating and the men in their lives, or lack thereof.

“I had two mad crushes in the last month, which is really good for me,” Stewart said. “But it turns out, you know, one of them is married to the mother of some friends of mine and I just — he’s so attractive.”

“You know, you can’t be a home wrecker,” Handler said.

“No, I’m not. I’ve never been a home wrecker. I’ve tried really hard not to be. I’ve had the opportunity to be home wrecker and I have not taken anybody up on it. And that’s really where — that’s where I meet men. They’re all married to friends of mine or something like that,” Stewart replied.

“Well, it’s very difficult because I think there are certain ages we go through where it’s very tempting because you wanna believe that, ‘Oh, maybe this relationship that they’re in is temporary,'” Handler added.

“Or maybe they’ll die,” Stewart said bluntly. “I always think, oh gosh, couldn’t that person just die.”

“The wife?” Handler asked.

“Yeah! Not — not painfully,” Stewart clarified. “Just die … But it, it hasn’t worked out.”

Listen above via Dear Chelsea.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com