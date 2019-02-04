Martin Luther King’s Niece: Northam Can Stay But Should Stop Doing ‘Ku Klux Klanish Things,’ Reverse Abortion Laws

Dr. Alveda King, the niece of Martin Luther King Jr., said Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (D) does not need to resign over the yearbook photos showing blackface and a KKK outfit. She would, rather, like to see him push for more pro-life measures.

“When the story initially broke, I said well, wow, 35 years ago we need to forgive him. However, forgiveness is one thing but how do we move forward is another thing,” she told Fox News on Monday.

“And rather than to ask the governor to resign, I would ask him to rescind all of the legislation that he has approved that supports the crime against humanity which is abortion. I would say stay there, reverse all those actions, stop agreeing to kill little human beings in the womb. You are a pediatrician. You know those are human beings right there in the womb,” she continued.

“Stop working with Planned Parenthood who Margaret Sanger really did speak to the Ku Klux Klan, she did. And so, stop doing Ku Klux Klanish things and reverse and rescind all of those ugly laws that he is still supporting today. How is he going to lead the people of his state when he is killing the human beings in the womb in his state and he is a pediatrician,” King asked.

In his initial apology video, Northam said he would not be leaving office, despite many Democrats at the state and national level calling for his resignation.

“That photo and the racist and offensive attitudes it represents does not reflect that person I am today or the way that I have conducted myself as a soldier, a doctor, and a public servant,” he said. “I am deeply sorry. I cannot change the decisions I made nor can I undo the harm my behavior caused then and today. But I accept responsibility for my past actions, and I am ready to do the hard work of regaining your trust.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

