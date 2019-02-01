Northam Apologizes for Racist Photo in New Video: ‘I Accept Responsibility for My Past Actions’

My fellow Virginians, earlier today I released a statement apologizing for behavior in my past that falls far short of the standard you set for me when you elected me to be your governor. I believe you deserve to hear directly from me. pic.twitter.com/1rSw1oxfrX — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) February 2, 2019

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam posted a video tonight offering another apology for the racist photo of him on his yearbook page.

Northam released a statement apologizing earlier tonight about the photo of one person in blackface and another in a KKK robe, though he did not say which was him.

In the video tonight, the governor said, “My fellow Virginians, earlier today I released a statement apologizing for behavior in my past that falls far short of the standard you set for me when you elected me to be your governor. I believe you deserve to hear directly from me.”

He continued:

“That photo and the racist and offensive attitudes it represents does not reflect that person I am today or the way that I have conducted myself as a soldier, a doctor, and a public servant. I am deeply sorry. I cannot change the decisions I made nor can I undo the harm my behavior caused then and today. But I accept responsibility for my past actions, and I am ready to do the hard work of regaining your trust.”

Northam released the video after fellow Democrats––including some 2020 contenders––called on him to resign. As of this statement, it appears he does not plan on going so.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com