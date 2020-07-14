Mary Trump, President Donald Trump’s niece, is speaking out about her family in a new book, and on Tuesday she sat down for her first big TV interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos.

In a preview released by ABC, she discussed her feelings about her uncle early on in his presidency, saying “He’d never been in a situation before where he wasn’t entirely protected from criticism or accountability or things like that.”

She talked about how at the time she told him in the Oval Office “don’t let them get you down” and how he responded “They won’t get me.”

Stephanopoulos asked her what she would tell him now.

“Resign,” she responded.

You can watch the preview above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]