Maskless Right Wing Influencer Ejected by Cops From CPAC Tells Newsmax He Was ‘Specifically Targeted’ by Hyatt

Conservative influencer Rogan O’Handley appeared on Newsmax TV on Saturday to discuss his forcible removal from CPAC in Orlando over not wearing a Covid mask. Popular conservative YouTube broadcaster Austen Fletcher was also removed, and video and photos of the incidents were shared on Twitter.

“We were told by the multiple sheriff’s deputies that were summoned to us by Hyatt security that if we didn’t leave, we would be arrested,” said the conservative activist in his interview with Newsmax. “They’re very strict on mask policy, particularly on media row.”

O’Handley said he generally “obliged” the policy, but had it off at that time for photos with his many “young, bright-eyed, conservative youth kids” who came up to him. He showed the camera his trespass warning given to him by the sheriff’s department. “My media credentials were replaced with that,” he said of the warning, “that’s freedom of the press for you.”

He also said that he was targeted for his conservative political views at the conservative conference.

“I will say, I don’t think it’s any coincidence I’m walking around with a shirt like this yesterday expressing my views,” said O’Handley, referring to his “Arrest Cuomo” t-shirt. He blamed the hotel, which is hosting CPAC, saying they went after him for his conservative political views while at the right wing event. “As we know the Hyatt hotel chain is owned by some left-leaning people, and I think I was pretty specifically targeted, myself and Fleccas.”

O’Handley is better known by his Twitter handle, @DC_Draino, though the account is now “permanently suspended” by Twitter, as he explained to Newsmax. On that account, he shared the news of the incident on Friday night.

Talking to Newsmax, O’Handley noted that he and Fletcher, who goes by “Fleccas” on social media, separated at CPAC before being stopped over the hotel’s mask policy. On his account @Fleccas, Fletcher shared video of the incident.

I was politely removed from #CPAC for not wearing a mask. They forced one on me for 30 seconds but then I ran into some fans and couldn’t look them in the eye while wearing it. That’s it. That’s just me. I’m out. pic.twitter.com/PW1sKQppUz — Essential Fleccas 🇺🇸 (@fleccas) February 26, 2021

Bloomberg reporter William Turton shared video of O’Handley’s ejection, along with a comment from the activist, who said he does not feel like he was being “canceled” by the removal.

Conservative influencer @DC_Draino is being kicked out of #CPAC for violating the mask rule. He says he took of the mask just to take pictures. pic.twitter.com/SmjQQ2qUtn — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) February 26, 2021

.@DC_Draino (Rogan O’Handley) said he was only at #CPAC for 20 minutes before being asked by police and event security to leave for not wearing a mask. He says he took off the mask to take pictures with fans. pic.twitter.com/OeXANQN6iP — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) February 26, 2021

O’Handley says he does not feel like he is being canceled. “I feel like I am the victim of an oppressive county ordinance that is being over enforced by this establishment.” He is getting a trespass warning. pic.twitter.com/g7kxYWgDhv — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) February 26, 2021

“Do we live in a free country?” O’Handley rhetorically asked in his interview, bashing Hyatt for the policy.

Some on Twitter agreed with the sentiment.

Florida’s an open and free state… except apparently at CPAC where you’ll get thrown out for not wearing a mask. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 27, 2021

Influencer @DC_Draino asked to leave CPAC for not wearing mask when taking a selfie! END THIS 😷 INSANITY! pic.twitter.com/EAIfJ7Nyys — 🇺🇸Maggie VandenBerghe🇺🇸 (@FogCityMidge) February 27, 2021

Still, it appears many attendees are not wearing masks throughout the conference, in spite of some removals.

Add Rep. Andy Biggs to the list of elected officials violating the mask rule at #CPAC pic.twitter.com/8mmWe7GkKl — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) February 27, 2021

When I ask people at CPAC why they’re not wearing a mask, almost all of them say they already got COVID. Has CPAC reached herd immunity? — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) February 27, 2021

There are various other reports of attendees being ejected by the hotel over the mask policy, which CPAC emphasized as the rule to loud jeers from the audience earlier in the week.

CPAC’s theme is “America Uncanceled” this year. Watch the clip above, courtesy of Newsmax TV.

