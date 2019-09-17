Congressman Matt Gaetz (R- FL) went off during today’s House Judiciary Committee hearing with Corey Lewandowski and said they should be interrogating James Comey instead.

Gaetz mocked Democrats over mixed messages on impeachment, saying they ultimately want to “tar and feather the president” and run him out of Washington.

He brought up Jerrold Nadler‘s recent comments trying to be “very clear” about impeachment proceedings, and Gaetz remarked, “This process has been about as clear as Joe Biden’s last answer to race relations that involved turning on the record player. We don’t know where we are or what we’re doing.”

Gaetz went on to tell Lewandowski, “I am not allowed by House rules to impugn the motives of my colleagues or to speculate as to what might be animating this bizarre circumstance, but those rules don’t apply to you.”

He basically teed up Lewandowski to hit the DEmocrats, and he did, saying, “I think they hate this president more than they love their country.”

Gaetz went off on the Obama administration and James Comey, bringing up the findings from the DOJ inspector general and saying, “The leadership of this committee will not bring James Comey before, even though the inspector general said that his work impaired the credibility and efforts of over 35,000 FBI agents and the brave people fighting for our country. It is a shame that you’re here Mr. Lewandowski, Jim Comey should be sitting in that chair, he should be answering questions about why he did so much damage to the FBI and our country, including not giving you the briefing that you were entitled to.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com