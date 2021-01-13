Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) erupted in a speech on the House floor Wednesday during a debate on whether to impeach President Donald Trump for inciting a riot at the U.S. Capitol last week.

Railing against Trump’s impeachment, which follows a previous attempt to remove him from office over the Ukraine scandal, Gaetz proclaimed that “President Trump may be most likely to be impeached when he is correct.”

He proceeded by ripping into “the Biden crime family” and the “Russia hoax” before pushing the same baseless theories of voter fraud that Trump pushed for months before his supporters attacked the Capitol.

“The president correctly pointed out unconstitutional behavior, voting irregularities, concerns over tabulations, dead people voting, and now impeachment again,” Gaetz said.

Gaetz continued to blast the “unprecedented hatred and resistance” to the president before accusing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “inciting anger” when she tore up Trump’s contentious final State of the Union address.

Trump is facing a new impeachment after spending months falsely claiming the election was stolen from him. In a speech near the White House last Wednesday, he called for his supporters to march to the Capitol building and “fight” against the certification of his loss. He was then reportedly reluctant to act as he watched those supporters invade the Capitol in a violent attempt to overturn the election.

“I denounce political violence from all ends of the spectrum,” Gaetz said, “but make no mistake, the left in America has incited far more political violence than the right.”

Gaetz gradually got louder as he claimed that Democrats “said nothing” about the violence and property damage the country witnessed in the protests against racial injustice that broke out over the summer.

“Some have cited the metaphor that the President lit the flame. Well, they lit actual flames! Actual fires!” Gaetz said as he screamed his last words, prompting some commotion in the room.

Watch above, via CNN.

