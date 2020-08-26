Joe Biden posted a video to Twitter Wednesday addressing the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Wisconsin.

“What I saw on that video makes me sick,” Biden said. “Once again, a Black man, Jacob Blake, has been shot by the police in broad daylight, with the whole world watching.”

Biden said he spoke with Blake’s family to relay the message that “justice must and will be done.”

Once again, a Black man — Jacob Blake — was shot by the police. In front of his children. It makes me sick. Is this the country we want to be? Needless violence won’t heal us. We need to end the violence — and peacefully come together to demand justice. pic.twitter.com/WdNqrxA3PK — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 26, 2020

“Our hearts are with his family, especially his children. It’s horrible what they saw, watching their father get shot.”

Biden also addressed the “needless violence” and rioting that has happened in Kenosha. Tuesday night three people were shot — two of whom died.

Blake’s mother Julia Jackson said last night she’s “disgusted” by the violence and added, “To use my child or any other mother or father’s child, our tragedy to react in that manner is just not acceptable.”

In his video Wednesday, Biden said, “As I said after George Floyd’s murder, protesting brutality is a right and absolutely necessary. But burning down communities is not protest, it’s needless violence — violence that endangers lives, violence that guts businesses and shutters businesses that serve the community. That’s wrong.”

He quoted Jackson herself saying, “This doesn’t reflect my son, or my family.”

