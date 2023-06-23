Chris Christie Argues Against Banning Minors From Transitioning: A Decision ‘Made By Parents, Not By the Government’

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R) this week took aim at Republican governors who want to ban gender transitioning for minors during a Fox News interview.

On Thursday, Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade asked Christie, a 2024 GOP presidential candidate, “Your thoughts about the push in Florida and Arkansas to make it illegal to do it for kids under 18?”

“Brian, you know, I just don’t want to see our government getting more and more intrusive in everybody’s life, getting bigger,” Christie replied, adding:

I don’t think anything can replace parents when you’re talking about major decisions that are needs to be made by our children. And I will tell you this. I want all parents out there to think about something. How many other decisions do you want the government making for you in your home regarding your kids? I don’t want any of those decisions made by the government. Parents are the ones who love their children the most, who care about their children the most, who understand their children the most. And parents should be the ones making these decisions.

“So if a 14-year-old comes home and says, I really want to start switching genders, that’s the parent’s decision?” Kilmeade asked.

“I’ll tell you, it’s more of a parent’s decision than it’s a governor’s decision, for goodness sakes, Brian, you really think that Sarah Huckabee Sanders should be making this decision for children in Arkansas?” Christie insisted.

“I love Sarah. I think she’s a great person and a really good governor. But I don’t think she would ever allow the government to substitute her judgment as a mother for their judgment. And that’s what I’m saying. I would want any government official coming in and telling me what decisions I could help my child through and how I should do it. And I want those decisions to be made by parents, not by the government,” Christie concluded.

