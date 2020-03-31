comScore

Media World Rallies Around CNN’s Chris Cuomo After He is Diagnosed With Coronavirus

By Ken MeyerMar 31st, 2020, 12:56 pm

Cable news media figures are sending their well-wishes to Chris Cuomo after the CNN anchor confirmed his diagnosis with the coronavirus.

As Cuomo joins the newscasters who have set up studios to conduct their shows from home, the anchor announced on Tuesday that he has tested positive for the virus. Cuomo expressed concern about the possibility that he might’ve passed COVID-19 on to other people, but his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, used his daily press conference to take playful jabs at his sibling while offering hope that he will get through it.

Shortly after the news broke, many of Cuomo’s CNN colleagues got on Twitter to wish him strength and a speedy recovery:

Beyond CNN, however, there were many figures from other cable news outlets who offered their well-wishes:

