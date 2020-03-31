Cable news media figures are sending their well-wishes to Chris Cuomo after the CNN anchor confirmed his diagnosis with the coronavirus.

As Cuomo joins the newscasters who have set up studios to conduct their shows from home, the anchor announced on Tuesday that he has tested positive for the virus. Cuomo expressed concern about the possibility that he might’ve passed COVID-19 on to other people, but his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, used his daily press conference to take playful jabs at his sibling while offering hope that he will get through it.

Shortly after the news broke, many of Cuomo’s CNN colleagues got on Twitter to wish him strength and a speedy recovery:

Get well ⁦@ChrisCuomo⁩ and come back even stronger. We especially need you and your brother – for truth and for brotherly smack talk – right now. https://t.co/Hq5MSu9YVo — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) March 31, 2020

Get well soon, Chris 🙏 — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) March 31, 2020

Oh, dear God. Christopher is a man of faith. He believes in the power of prayer. Please, let us pray for him and everybody else affected. Please get well, dear, @ChrisCuomo. https://t.co/SISIjHD1uA — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) March 31, 2020

Godspeed my friend. This thing is no match for you! — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) March 31, 2020

Wishing a speedy recovery for my friend and @CNN colleague @ChrisCuomo. Hopefully you'll be back on the water slaying stripers soon, buddy. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 31, 2020

Beyond CNN, however, there were many figures from other cable news outlets who offered their well-wishes:

Much love to my friend @ChrisCuomo who has been diagnosed with #coronavirus. He’s a voice of reason who’s been speaking truth to power during this crisis, and we need him back as soon as he’s healthy. — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) March 31, 2020

Wow omg … wishing you the best and a quick recovery! — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) March 31, 2020

Get well soon. — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) March 31, 2020

Oh man. Wishing you the best and feel better! — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 31, 2020

Wishing you a speedy recovery! — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) March 31, 2020

Rooting and praying for a swift & full recovery! — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 31, 2020

Damn brother @ChrisCuomo sorry about this diagnosis. But you’re strong, positive & will kick this virus’ ass. You’ll burn it up with the fire in your belly. Sending all good vibrations for a speedy recovery. Love you brother. Get well soon. https://t.co/eFTdvUpR5w — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) March 31, 2020

