CNN has announced that Chris Cuomo, the network’s prime time anchor and brother of New York governor Andrew Cuomo, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Cuomo has released a statement on his diagnosis.

CNN sent employees a memo on Tuesday confirming Cuomo’s announcement that he will continue to anchor his show from home. Cuomo’s diagnosis makes him the 3rd person with CNN’s New York City offices to have the virus, and the announcement comes after after the CNN host interviewed his brother about the state’s ongoing effort to tackle the pandemic.

