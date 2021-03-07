Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal They Actually Got Married Three Days Before The Wedding We Saw on TV

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey that they actually got married three days before their May 19, 2018 wedding at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The couple made the revelation during part of their interview with Winfrey while she visited their home, and met her dog, Guy, and the flock of chickens they had rescued from a factory farm.

“You know, three days before our wedding, we got married,” said Markle.

“Ah!” Winfrey said, surprised.

“No one knows that,” Markle continued. “But we called the archbishop, and we just said, ‘Look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us.’ So, like, the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury, and that was the piece that–”

“Just the three of us,” said Harry, who repeated the line, singing.

“Just the three of us,” Markle agreed.

Watch the video above, via CBS.

