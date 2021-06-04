Meghan McCain is calling out Dr. Anthony Fauci for seeking the limelight by participating in splashy magazine photo shoots.

During a discussion on The View Friday about Fauci’s newly-revealed personal emails, McCain took umbrage with colleague Sara Haines saying that Fauci hasn’t been at ease with all the attention he has gotten over the past year-and-a-half. McCain believes the opposite — that not only is the infectious disease expert very much at home in the media spotlight, he actually sought it out.

“I don’t think people that are uncomfortable with celebrity and don’t want to be celebrities pose on the cover of In Style magazine in fashion spread, and on the cover of People magazine,” McCain said. “I’m sorry but if he just wanted to be a scientist, tart of the criticism of him going forward is that he clearly wanted to be a Kardashian as well.”

McCain went on to argue that Fauci’s emails show he “doesn’t understand” the concerns many people have about the origin of Covid-19.

“We have to understand where the virus originated from if we’re ever going to, God forbid, face a threat like this going forward,” McCain said. She added, “There’s a huge crisis in this country with Republicans and Democrats questioning the legitimacy of our institutions, and having a lack of faith in our government, and the medical community … If there’s nothing to hide, then show us the proof, and continue the investigations.”

Watch above, via ABC.

