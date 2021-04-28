Meghan McCain went on a bit of a rant against what she calls the “liberal media” and defended Fox News in light of two embarrassing gaffes made by the conservative cable news network. She spared no one, including her own employers at The View, who she alleged have ignored conservative topics like Hunter Biden to instead focus on more pro-liberal issues.

At issue are recent gaffes made by Fox News in recent days that required varying levels of walk backs. John Roberts provided an on-air correction after numerous programs falsely suggested that President Joe Biden is planning to limit individual beef consumption and that Vice President Kamala Harris is personally benefitting from having her children’s book given to migrant children after they cross the border. Neither of these stories are true.

McCain opened her part of the discussion by first lamenting the current state of media — or more to the point, the sad fact that, in her esteem, she is the “token” and “only conservative woman in all of media,” which made this subject particularly weird for her to discuss. She went on to assert her conservative bona fides by boasting that her husband, Ben Domenech, founded The Federalist, which she described as “one of the most influential conservative websites on the internet.”

McCain’s description of what she deems a clear “liberal bias” (which is a point of view shared by millions by the way) was not entirely novel, but her calling out of The View producers for topics they cover was noteworthy.

“What I find interesting is not the stories we talk about, but the stories we don’t talk about,” she said. “We never talked about Hunter Biden whereas [if] Ivanka Trump or Donald Trump, Jr. coughed in the wrong directions we talk about it.”

When it came to defending Fox News, she provided the old “best defense is a good offense” device, and submitted, without evidence, that CNN and MSNBC are just as bad.

“There’s a reason why Fox is killing it in the ratings and laps everyone else,” she said — defending the conservative network. “It’s because it seems like it’s rigged every place else. You think Jim Acosta isn’t an activist? I don’t have any trust in people on CNN.”

“I take such umbrage at this entire concept that liberal media which runs all of media, all of tech, all of entertainment, all of music, all three branches of government, I’m supposed to feel bad that Fox News has like, two things that have been inaccurate?” she asked. “I mean let’s go down the list of things on CNN and NBC that are inaccurate,” she finished, without actually citing the things she is referencing.

Most people might feel a certain amount of gratitude for having such an influential position in the media landscape, but McCain’s tone was more of victimhood because she feels that she is a minority in the media landscape, perhaps ironically. McCain’s chief accomplishment that led her to the fame and fortune of becoming a television personality was being born to Senator John McCain.

Watch above via ABC.

