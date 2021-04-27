Fox News Host Slams Network’s Coverage of False Stories on Biden Burgers and Kamala Books

Fox News host Juan Williams slammed coverage of two news stories that spread around conservative media this week — and received ample airtime on Fox News — which ultimately turned out to be false.

During a segment on allegations that John Kerry discussed Israeli intelligence with Iran, Williams brought up the false reports that received coverage in the “right wing echo-chamber.”

Williams said he was “worried” about covering the Kerry story, suggesting it could end up proving just as false as the others.

Williams said: “Last week we had the hamburger story, ‘Oh, Biden is going to take your hamburger.’ Kamala Harris’ book is being given to immigrants. These stories are false, but the right-wing echo chamber starts going crazy because you can go after a Democrat!”

“Well I guess they learned from the best,” The Five co-host Greg Gutfeld replied, suggesting the right has learned from the left about how to hype false stories.

The burger story mentioned by Williams originated in The Daily Mail, which took a year-old study on what cutting down on red meat could do for carbon emissions, and suggested such measures were part of Biden’s climate policy.

Fox News anchor John Roberts, as well as other Fox News shows including The Five, seized on the story, reporting that Biden was preparing a crack down on burgers.

Roberts, a news anchor, falsely reported that Americans would have to “say goodbye to your burgers if you want to sign up to the Biden climate agenda.” A graphic that aired on Fox News referred to limits on red meat as part of “Biden’s climate requirements.”

Roberts issued a correction of sorts on Monday. “The data was accurate, but a graphic and the script incorrectly implied it was part of Biden’s plan for dealing with climate change,” he said. “That is not the case.”

The Kamala Harris story that Williams referred to was published by the New York Post, and was also eagerly touted on Fox News shows — including The Five.

It claimed that copies of Vice President Kamala Harris’s children’s book were given to children at a migrant shelter in California. After the Washington Post debunked the report, it was deleted and then reposted with an editor’s note. The reporter who wrote it resigned on Tuesday, claiming she was “ordered” to write the inaccurate story.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]