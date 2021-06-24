Meghan McCain Calls for FBI To ‘Extradite’ Britney Spears, Rescue Her From Conservatorship: She’s ‘Being Kept as a Slave’

Meghan McCain took the lead among her colleagues as The View called for Britney Spears to be released from her conservatorship.

On Thursday, The View addressed Spears’ testimony where she outlined the alleged abuses from her conservatorship and spoke against her father’s control over her life. McCain said she felt “sick to my stomach” listening to the pop star’s remarks before court, and she added that “by any card-carrying definition, this is a definition of human trafficking.”

She is being forced to work against her will. She is being forced to be put on medication as extreme as lithium — which can do long-term damage to her brain because she didn’t need it — she is not allowed to have agency over her body, over her reproductive rights, and she is ostensibly being kept as a slave and working as a slave for her family and these conservators.

McCain continued by saying she is worried about Spears’ well-being after the last 13 years, and “I actually believe this has reached the level where the FBI needs to be involved and extradite her from her home, away from these people at this very moment, because these are people that can continue the abuse in realtime.”

She also praised the #FreeBritney movement while lamenting how the media treated Spears over the years because “we have been brutally unkind. We have not listened to her.”

“I am sadly not surprised by this, but it’s much more extreme than I ever could have possibly imagined. I feel horrible for her,” McCain said. “I hope to God they get her out of this environment and this situation today. I think it is at that level, and if this were any other person not named Britney Spears, this is a human trafficking issue, and it should be treated as such.”

The View eventually continued this discussion by speaking with Liz Day, the co-creator of the documentary Framing Britney Spears. McCain maintained her outrage toward Spears’ family and conservators during this time, and she once again called for Spears to be relocated.

I don’t believe she’s safe. I don’t believe the place she’s in right now — these are people can do God knows what to her, and honestly, thank God this woman hasn’t killed herself.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com