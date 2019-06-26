Meghan McCain was the center of a vigorous back-and-forth on Wednesday as The View talked about whether there’s any real way to compare the LGBT rights records of America and Iran.

During a discussion about Iranian leadership’s insulting recent remarks to President Donald Trump, McCain said that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has no room to say anything bad about America.

“When you are a leader of a country that throws gay people off of roofs, killing women in the street for wearing tank tops, how dare you judge what we do in our country?” McCain said.

Whoopi Goldberg stepped in at that point to say “Let us not forget what’s happening to gay people in this country.” McCain rejected the idea of a comparison between America and Iran, saying “they’re not being killed…it’s not illegal to be gay here.”

“Not yet!” Goldberg responded. “You think this is not something that’s being thrown around?”

Goldberg continued by saying McCain needs to pay more attention to current events, with Sunny Hostin noting the Trump Administration’s ban of transgender people from serving in the military. Goldberg tried to bring the conversation back to the Trump vs. Iran dynamic, but McCain continued to speak of her frustrations with “the hyperbole” of comparing America and Iran.

“There is a huge difference between — if you are gay in Iran, you’ll be thrown off the side of a building,” McCain said. “If you don’t think there’s a difference between Iran and the United States of America, then we shouldn’t be having a conversation, because it’s going to make my head explode.”

When the conversation resumed after commercials, Hostin brought the conversation back to Trump’s posturing on Iran. However, McCain did squeeze in one final set of remarks on the topic.

“I love this country in a way that I think I don’t love anything else ever, and I understand the freedoms here as I think all of us do because we are women who are allowed to speak on television, and a lot of other countries – you can’t do that. For me, it’s important to delineate that yes, we are not a perfect country and there are a lot of things left, and there is a lot of work to be done. We’re tearing each other apart right now, but there’s a difference being a woman or a gay person in the United States than it is in Iran.”

“We agree with that,” Goldberg said. “But you must always hold up what’s happening, and show people what can happen if we are not vigilant, and sometimes I think things slip past, and we find ourselves saying, ‘this would never happen in I don’t know whose time.’ Nobody wants it to be Iran. Nobody wants to live in that. We want a lot of the America that we miss.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com