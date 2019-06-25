It currently appears that, under President Donald Trump, American foreign policy has devolved into a game of grade school playground exchanging of insults. At least that’s where we are in light of the escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.

Trump responded on Twitter Tuesday to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani calling the Trump administration’s new economic sanctions on the Persian Gulf state “outrageous and idiotic” and adding that the White House is “afflicted with mental retardation.”

Trump tweeted a three-part Twitter thread. “Iran’s very ignorant and insulting statement, put out today, only shows that they do not understand reality,” he wrote, while also touting the “most powerful Military Force in the world, with 1.5 Trillion Dollars invested over the last two years alone.”

“Any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force,” Trump continued. “In some areas, overwhelming will mean obliteration.”

“No more John Kerry & Obama!” he added, in a dig at the previous administration.

Earlier Tuesday AP reported that on Rouhani’s response to Trump’s Oval Office announcement on sanctions specifically calling out Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei:

Iran on Tuesday sharply criticized new U.S. sanctions targeting the Islamic Republic’s supreme leader and other top officials, saying the measures spell the “permanent closure” for diplomacy between the two nations. For his part, Iran’s president described the White House as “afflicted by mental retardation.” President Hassan Rouhani went on to call the sanctions against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei “outrageous and idiotic,” especially as the 80-year-old Shiite cleric has no plans to ever travel to the United States.

Tensions have risen between the U.S. and Iran in recent weeks after a number of incidents in the Persian Gulf area, most notably the downing of an unmanned American drone by the Iranian military. Trump approved, then scuttled, a retaliatory military strike of his own, opting instead to announce increased economic sanctions Monday in the Oval Office.

