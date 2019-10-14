Meghan McCain unleashed a blistering diatribe on Monday — condemning a video displayed at a pro-Donald Trump event in which president was shown killing his opponents, including her father, the late John McCain.

The View kicked off its Monday broadcast by addressing the conference at the Trump National Doral Miami resort where the clip was displayed last week. Whoopi Goldberg started off by noting that while the White House claims Trump condemns the video, the man himself has not yet been heard from.

“With all the Twitter stuff he does, he couldn’t come out and condemn it himself?” Goldberg said.

The panel went on to bash the video as “vile” and “horrific,” and that led to McCain jumping in to talk about how she spent the morning debating with people on Twitter who’ve tried to defend the video. She also lamented the cultural state of being in which the video is called entertainment for some people.

Eventually, McCain went full throttle on those who’ve dismissed the outrage over the video, reminding them that it shows Trump once again attacking her father.

“How easy for all of you judging me that I’m offended and upset by the video? You try doing this when its a member of your family has continued to have this happen over and over and over again! And it doesn’t seem to matter to anybody in Trump-world whatsoever! And you conservatives on Twitter, if this were the opposite and happened at an Obama event, you would be screaming bloody murder!”

The conversation continued with the panel accusing Trump and his allies of creating a culture that encourages aggression toward political enemies.

