Meghan McCain Laces Into Biden, Fauci, and Bezos for Covid Hypocrisy: ‘Total Breakdown’ of Trust in Institutions is America’s ‘Great Horror’

The View’s Meghan McCain lashed out at President Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and Jeff Bezos for their hypocrisy throughout the coronavirus pandemic — lamenting the “total breakdown” of trust in American institutions.

Co-host Sara Haines began by sharing how relieved she was that the Biden administration was now responding to the coronavirus pandemic, commenting on how much “lighter” Fauci seemed during Thursday’s press briefing.

“I can tell you, I take no pleasure at all in being in a situation of contradicting the president,” he said to reporters. “So it was really something that you didn’t feel that you could actually say something and there wouldn’t be any repercussions about it. The idea that you can get up here and talk about what you know, what the evidence — what the science is, and know that’s it, let the science speak, it is somewhat of a liberating feeling.”

The infectious disease expert continued to address his time under Trump while on CNN, revealing that Trump’s “lack of candor” and “lack of facts” likely cost lives.

Likely referring to Fauci’s admission, Haines faulted former President Donald Trump’s lack of honesty throughout the pandemic, noting that she wanted to be “treated like an adult.”

“So hearing the mask mandate on federal property and interstate travel, setting up maybe 100 community vaccination sites and vowing to invoke the defense production act, creating a public dashboard to follow, these are just bullet point things we can follow, and the hardest part here is from the election to now — we just didn’t hear anything, and now we know it’s because there was no plan, but as we sit here and watch us hit historic numbers, we need to know something’s going on, and something is in charge,” Haines added. “And so, I’m finding that relief now.”

When asked her opinion, McCain exclaimed that, “the great horror of living in America right now is the absolute and complete and total breakdown of trust in our institutions.” The co-host later condemned Biden’s decision not to wear a mask at the Lincoln Memorial despite the fact that he signed an order requiring people to wear masks on federal property. (Although, as Mediaite’s Tommy Christopher noted in a column Friday, the mandate does not actually say that, but instead states that all people on federal land “should all wear masks, maintain physical distance, and adhere to other public health measures, as provided in CDC guidelines.”)

McCain went on to rail against Fauci for misleading the public about the importance of mask wearing in March — as he initially said they were not necessary — adding that she too wants to be “treated like an adult.”

“I would also like to say, Amazon, I don’t really understand why you’re now offering the Biden administration help with Covid vaccines after months of complete silence from Trump, because that seems political as well,” McCain added. “So why does Jeff Bezos all of a sudden want to help with vaccine distribution, but he didn’t during the Trump administration? There is a lot of blame to go around everywhere. Yes, President Trump was integral in spreading false information, but I’m not about to give Dr. Fauci a profile and courage award this morning.”

