Meghan McCain is lamenting the state of the Republican Party, saying not only will it remain under Donald Trump’s thumb, but also that she doubts enough senators representing the party will convict Trump for inciting an insurrectionist mob against the U.S. Capitol.

During a discussion on The View Thursday about the House of Representatives voting to impeach Trump, McCain told her colleagues that she thought the storming of the Capitol would have caused Trump’s Congressional allies to abandon him in droves. Instead, only 10 conservative representatives voted for impeachment. McCain also referenced several polls showing most of the GOP is still behind Trump as supporting evidence for her thesis.

For me, as a Republican, the big takeaway is that this is a divided, fractured party, and Trump is still wholeheartedly in charge. As much as I’ve called for his impeachment, I don’t think it’s gonna happen. I don’t think Republicans are gonna come to the table for all the reasons I just said, because Trump is still ruling this party.

McCain concluded by recommending political observers take notice of how Trump expanded the GOP’s coalition with minorities to a degree, while Joe Biden drew an increased share of white male voters.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]