Meghan McCain ripped into President Donald Trump for his mockery of Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) and his attacks on her deceased husband, Congressman John Dingell.

On Thursday, The View took note of how Trump used part of his “Christmas rally” to mockingly recall the condolence call he offered to the late congressman’s wife, just before suggesting Mr. Dingell is in Hell because “maybe he’s looking up” instead of looking down. McCain responded to this by honoring Mr. Dingell for his lifetime of public service, and as she spoke about the president’s impeachment, she said Trump threw out any political capital he might’ve gained from yesterday’s proceedings, thanks to his “cruel” remarks.

“There’s a special kind of horrific monstrosity in this man that does this kind of thing to widows,” McCain said. “You see him doing a rally in front of supporters, cheering for someone’s death and cheering for a beloved World War II hero and congressman, and making pain of a family’s Christmas-time and grief exponentially worse.”

“I don’t understand. If you have no heart, fine. I said yesterday I gave up on Trump having a conscience or a heart, but the politics of it are so blanking dumb because all the capital you just gained by the complete partisanship that I saw with the impeachment process, he just lost, because it’s cruel.”

As Joy Behar lambasted Trump for his “stupid” comments, McCain continued to rip Trump by saying “The #BeBest anti-bullying crap, I don’t want to hear any more from anybody.”

“I don’t want to hear it from Ivanka. I don’t want to hear it from Melania. Until you get him in line when it comes to disparaging people,” McCain said to general applause. “When you are disparaging widows and people who have served the country and war heroes who have passed – and I know something about it – until you get him in line, you are complicit in this as well.”

McCain’s remarks touch on the fact that Trump’s attacks on the Dingell family are not the first time he has slammed his political foes by invoking and attacking their dead family members.

Trump repeatedly trashed Meghan’s father, the late John McCain when he was alive, and those public attacks did not stop with the senator’s death. Trump has also complained that “I didn’t get a thank you” for authorizing part of the state funeral services McCain received before his burial.

Watch above, via ABC.

