Meghan McCain Trashes GOP Messaging: We’ve Done a ‘Piss-Poor Job’ Explaining Why We’re Republicans

Meghan McCain lamented the Republican Party’s messaging on Thursday’s The View — slamming her party for doing a “piss-poor job” highlighting conservative values.

Whoopi Goldberg first asked her co-host about the state of the GOP, asking McCain if conservatives are beginning to question if they still fit into the Republican Party.

Declaring that she doesn’t “need any Democrat or anybody on the left telling me what to do,” McCain agreed that “it’s an interesting time for the Republican Party,” adding, “We’ll figure it out internally amongst ourselves.”

The host later noted that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) raised five times more money than Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) in the first three months of their respective freshman terms — advising her hosts not to be so quick to underestimate Republicans.

“When you’re talking about more and more people going to Independents, that’s very important and significant, and I do agree there’s a lot of Republicans who were turned off by the Trump administration,” she said, later predicting that because the United States is a two-party country, conservatives will still support down-ballot Republican candidates.

Praising Andrew Breitbart, McCain deplored the fact that Republicans have failed to preserve the late journalist’s message, which encouraged conservatives to also fight the culture war.

“We have done a piss poor job of explaining why we’re conservative, why we believe in small government, why the ideals of William F. Buckley and Ronald Reagan are a better way to run the government — explaining our successes,” she continued. “Unfortunately, the more radical elements of our party get the most attention, and the most psychotic and crazy, the Matt Gaetzes of the party end up sucking up all the oxygen.”

“All of us have to do a better job. And I say this as a conservative who is on mainstream media, we have to start fighting these battles in uncomfortable spaces. It can’t only be on Newsmax or Fox New. We have to go into spaces where people don’t like us,” McCain said, adding, “Right now, all of you are right, we are losing the culture war, and it’s a big problem.”

Watch above, via ABC.

