Trump DOJ Bashes ‘Fake’ Group Opposed to Trump’s Ballroom in Utterly Bizarre Court Filing: ‘They Suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome’

President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice fired back at the National Trust for Historic Preservation this week, claiming that the organization was “very bad for our Country” after it filed a lawsuit to stop the president’s $400 million White House ballroom.

In a motion filed on Monday, which appeared to be written at least in part by the president himself, the Department of Justice railed against the “fake” National Trust’s lawsuit and accused the organization of jeopardizing national security.

“‘The National Trust for Historic Preservation’ is a beautiful name, but even their name is FAKE because when they add the words ‘in the United States’ to the National Trust for Historic Preservation, it makes it sound like a Governmental Agency, which it is not,” read the motion. “In fact, the United States refused to continue funding it in 2005 because they strongly disagreed with their mission and objectives. They are very bad for our Country. They stop many projects that are worthy, and hurt many others.”

The motion continued:

In this case, they are trying to stop one that is vital to our National Security, and the Safety of all Presidents of the United States, both current and future, their families, staff, and Cabinet members. They were asked by the United States Military not to bring this suit because of the Top Secret nature of the important facility being built. They were shown detailed plans and specifications of this knitted, unified, and cohesive structure by Top Officers and Leaders in both the Military and Secret Service. But this did not deter them because they suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome, commonly referred to as TDS, as noted by Democrat Senator John Fetterman, of Pennsylvania, and are represented by the lawyer for Barack Hussein Obama, Gregory Craig. The lower section of the building does not work without the upper section and, likewise, the upper section of the building does not work without the lower. It is all one highly integrated unit! As an example, one venting system, one electrical system, one plumbing system, one security system, one air conditioning and heating system, one elevator connector and, very importantly, one structural steel and enforced concrete system and more. Even the bullet proof windows and glass, and the heavy steel, drone proof roof, protect what is below. With such a facility, it would have been impossible for an attack like that which took place last Saturday evening in D.C. when an attempted assassin, armed with a shotgun, pistol, and knives, charged through a security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton in an attempt to assassinate President Donald J. Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and members of the President’s Cabinet and senior staff, during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

The motion was signed by Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General R. Trent McCotter, and Associate Attorney General Stanley E. Woodward Jr.

Trump himself also posted the motion in a series of Truth Social posts on Tuesday morning.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation refused to withdraw its lawsuit on Monday, despite the Department of Justice’s request that they do so following the attempted assassination against Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on Saturday.

Since the assassination attempt, allies of the president have repeatedly argued that the $400 million ballroom is of utmost national security importance as a secure space to host government events, preventing future assassination attempts.

Fox News host Lawrence Jones pointed out Monday, however, that private events such as the White House Correspondent’s Association Dinner would probably not be held at the White House ballroom even if it were built.

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