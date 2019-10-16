Megyn Kelly called on NBC to release “any and all” Matt Lauer accusers from their confidentiality agreements in her first appearance on television since her ouster from the peacock network.

Kelly spoke to her former Fox News colleague Tucker Carlson Wednesday night about Ronan Farrow’s allegations that NBC shut down his investigation into Harvey Weinstein.

She discussed Farrow’s reporting that Weinstein threatened to expose the allegations against then-NBC star Matt Lauer if the network went forward with the investigation into his own misconduct. Kelly said that in her final months at NBC, she reported out Farrow’s claims, speaking with victims of Weinstein and “getting to the bottom of what NBC knew while I was there.”

NBC has denied shutting down Farrow’s Weinstein reporting — calling claims to the contrary a “conspiracy theory” — and denied allegations it covered up for Lauer, who was fired in 2017. Farrow also reported that NBC paid out multiple settlements to silence accusers of the former Today show host prior to his firing, which the network denies.

“That’s a legal sleight-of-hand,” Kelly said of NBC’s denial of settlements. “You can get paid out as a sexual harassment victim in something other than a settlement. You can get what’s called ‘enhanced severance.’ That’s the situation where the receptionist is suddenly getting a seven-figure goodbye.”

Kelly argued that NBC needs to disclose its payouts. “The number one thing that needs to happen now is they need to release any and all Matt Lauer accusers from their confidentiality agreements,” she said. “NBC says it has nothing to hide. Great. Let’s not hide anything.”

“Show us all of the agreements, the enhanced severance agreements that were reached or at least the numbers, so we can see which ones pop out and which ones were super high. Are they all women? Do they all have a connection with Matt Lauer? And number two, release the women from their confidentiality obligations.”

Carlson asked Kelly about MSNBC host Chris Hayes, who lauded Farrow’s reporting on his show — while NBC leadership fights back against it.

“He doesn’t trust the management at NBC News,” Carlson said of Hayes. “Given your experience, do you think he’s in jeopardy of being fired?”

“No comment on that,” Kelly said, before calling for an outside investigation of NBC.

“What Ronan is suggesting is they covered up for one sexual predator, Harvey Weinstein, in order to protect another, Matt Lauer,” she said. “They deny all of it and NBC has put out several statement saying that Ronan is a conspiracy theorist and this is all nonsense and he’s got an ax to grind. But if that’s true and there’s nothing to hide, then get an outside investigator.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

