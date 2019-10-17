Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s exclusive interview with Megyn Kelly ended up being a massive ratings draw for the network, grabbing a stunning 4.06 million total viewers.

Carlson — who featured Kelly across multiple segments in her first appearance on cable news since she left NBC — also netted 689,000 viewers in the advertiser coveted 25-54 demographic, beating out his closest competitor – Sean Hannity – in both categories for Wednesday night

Hannity drew an impressive 3.653 million viewers overall and 632,000 in the demographic. Rachel Maddow’s program on MSNBC Wednesday night came in a respectable third place, drawing 574,000 in the demo and 3.44 million viewers overall.

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, whose show All In with Chris Hayes airs the same time as Tucker Carlson Tonight, drew 346,000 viewers in the demo and 2.243 million viewers overall.

Over on CNN, Anderson Cooper’s program drew 1.493 million overall while Chris Cuomo’s Cuomo Primetime drew the exact same number of viewers overall.

During the interview, Kelly, a former Fox host who has been off the air since she was ousted from NBC News, condemned NBC for its handling of allegations of sexual misconduct against Matt Lauer, and called on the network to open an outside investigation. She also defended CNN’s coverage of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Kelly’s appearance on Fox News was her first appearance on the network in three years.

