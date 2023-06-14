Merrick Garland Asked to Explain ‘Exactly’ What His Role Was in Trump Indictment

Attorney General Merrick Garland took questions on Wednesday and was pressed by reports to explain “exactly” what his role in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s 37 criminal count indictment of former President Donald Trump last week.

Garland, who as head of the Justice Department oversaw Smith’s investigation, was first asked by a reporter why he did not stop the indictment.

“When did you find out the special counsel was headed down this track? And why did you choose not to stop him as was in your power?” an off-camera reporter asked.

“So, as you know, I can’t talk about the particular particulars of this or any other ongoing criminal matter. As I said when I pointed out, Mr. Smith, I did so because it underscores the Justice Department’s commitment to both independence and accountability,” Garland replied, adding:

\

Mr. Smith is a veteran career prosecutor. He has assembled a group of experienced and talented prosecutors and agents who share his commitment to integrity and the rule of law. Any questions about this matter will have to be answered by their filings in court.

After another question, Garland was asked, “Can you give the American public a very clear sense of what exactly your role was in the indictment process, just so people can understand what that role is?”

Garland did not go into detail and simply replied that his “role has been completely consistent with the regulations that set forth the responsibilities of the attorney general under the special counsel regulations, and I followed those regulations.”

Watch the full clip above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com