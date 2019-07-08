Miami Herald reporter Julie K. Brown — whose bombshell story on the allegations against politically-connected financier Jeffrey Epstein brought new light to the case against the registered pedophile — said on MSNBC “very powerful people” are “sweating” following his arrest in New York this weekend.

“Needless to say, these are very powerful people and I think that they’re sweating a little bit — especially today,” Brown said on Up Sunday. “We don’t know how much, how deep this went, how far-reaching it went in government, but there’s been a lot of names that I could see on these message pads on a regular basis as part of the evidence. These message pads where they would call Epstein and leave messages such as, ‘I’m at this hotel.’ Why do you do that, unless you’re expecting him perhaps to send a girl to visit you at your hotel?”

“So there’s probably quite a few important people, powerful people, sweating it out right now,” she said. “We’ll have to wait and see whether Epstein is going to name names, or what kind of information he’s going to try to trade, in order to maybe get out of this in some way or lower his culpability.”

Brown noted that President Donald Trump “had a lot of social relationships” including dinner parties at each others’ houses and shared private jet rides. Epstein’s other powerful acquaintances include former President Bill Clinton, who flew on his plane dozens of times.

Federal prosecutors charged Epstein with sex trafficking and sex trafficking conspiracy in an indictment unsealed Monday. In a statement, the U.S. attorney’s office said Epstein created “a network and operation enabling him to sexually exploit and abuse dozens of underage girls.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

H/t New York Daily News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com