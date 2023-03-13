Michael Cohen Takes Defiant Shot at Trump as He Walks Into Grand Jury Hearing: ‘He Needs to Be Held Accountable for His Dirty Deeds’

Michael Cohen called for Donald Trump to face accountability over the Stormy Daniels hush money scandal.

The former attorney to the former president spoke with reporters on Monday before meeting with prosecutors and giving testimony for a grand jury hearing. The hearing is to address Cohen’s role in the alleged plot by Trump to pay off Daniels and legally prevent her from going public with her story about how he had an affair with her.

Trump has denied the affair amid his loud complaints over his multiple legal battles, though the grand jury will consider indicting Trump for breaking campaign finance law with the hush money arrangement. Cohen insisted to reporters Monday that his cooperation “is not revenge.”

“What this is is about accountability,” Cohen said. “I don’t want to see anyone, including Donald Trump, indicted, prosecuted, convicted, incarcerated simply because I fundamentally disagree with him. This is all about accountability. He needs to be held accountable for his dirty deeds.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com