MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski tore into Congressman Mark Meadows (R-NC) for clinging to the neutral ground in the ongoing fight between President Donald Trump and Congressman Elijah Cummings (D-MD).

As Trump’s feud with the House Oversight Committee chairman rages on, politicos wondered recently if Meadows would defend Cummings – a personal friend of his – the way Cummings did months ago when Meadows was accused of racism during a hearing they held together.

Meadows released a statement on Monday that defended both Cummings and Trump, and as Morning Joe covered this on Tuesday, Brzezinski was far from impressed by Meadows’ refusal to pick a side.

“Can you feel Elijah Cummings’ pain when he’s called a racist? Because you were crying there. You were truly upset. You were deeply shocked and appalled that you were called a racist and Elijah stood up for you. Right there in front of the cameras, come what may, no matter what happened to him he stood with his friend. And you couldn’t even do it. But you were so upset, you were crying. Like a baby. You were crying so hard at the thought of being called a racist, so you know how much that hurts especially if it’s not true and you did not stand up for your friend. So you have just shown America that you cannot be counted on. You have just showed your voters you cannot be counted on, that you will take the weak way out. That was pathetic!”

Brzezinski continued to wail on Meadows by calling him “weak and spineless” for being unable to reciprocate what Cummings did for him back in February.

“He took a stand in real time,” Brzezinski said. “You took a pathetic many moments to figure out some sort of pathetic statement that said nothing. You did nothing.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

