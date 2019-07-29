A few months ago, in a memorable moment from the Michael Cohen hearing, Rashida Tlaib accused Mark Meadows of a “racist act” for the moment when he brought out Housing and Urban Development official and Trump family friend Lynne Patton to refute Cohen’s statements that the president is a racist.

Meadows took umbrage at Tlaib’s comments and Elijah Cummings made a point of defending him during the hearing.

The exchange has gotten renewed attention following the Trump’s attacks on Cummings and Baltimore, and on CNN today, Rick Santorum shared a statement he received from Meadows:

“No one works harder for his district than Elijah. He’s passionate about the people he represents, and no, Elijah is not a racist. I am friends with both men, President Trump and Chairman Cummings, I know them both well, and neither is a racist.”

Santorum added he offered to go to Baltimore with Trump to see what they could do about the problems there.

Former Obama White House communications director Jen Psaki said that response is “so deeply unsatisfying, hving watched Congressman Elijah Cummings give a heartfelt admission of friendship to someone who… people do not like in the Democratic Party. And he put himself out on a limb when Congressman Meadows was under assault, and he could have done the same thing in return in a human way.”

“You can’t have heartfelt on Twitter or on a text,” Santorum shot back, arguing it’s an unfair comparison.

You can watch above, via CNN.

