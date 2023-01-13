Mika Brzezinski: ‘Republicans Aren’t Smart Enough’ to See Differences Between Trump and Biden Docs Cases

Mika Brzezinski believes Republicans aren’t smart enough to determine the material difference between the two Special Counsel investigations into classified documents found at the residences of former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Thursday that he had appointed Special Counsel Robert Hur to investigate classified documents found by a team of Biden lawyers at a DC office and his home in Wilmington. This came as Special Counsel Jack Smith is currently investigating classified documents retrieved from a court-ordered search and seizure conducted at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

Brzezinksi opened her editorial by playing a clip of Senator Lindsey Graham lamenting how “there is no law” regarding Trump and how there is a “double standard ” in his purview. ” Graham warned, “if there’s a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information after the Clinton debacle, which you presided over and did a hell of a good job, there will be riots in the streets.”

That dire warning was then compared to Graham’s support for a Special Counsel investigating Biden, saying that w”e need to fully understand what happened in both cases, involving President Trump and Biden and appointing a special counsel to review Biden’s handling of classified documents was in the best interest of the country.”

“Really?” Brzezinski asked. “Where did that come from?”

She then mimicked how she sees many Democrats’ are reacting to this news, with “ugh, are you serious? Democrats were on such a roll. Republicans are going to pounce on this; ugh, this downplays the significance of the Trump document scandal, right?”

“Not so much. I would suggest not so much at all. Documents in private hands is something Republicans downplayed constantly until the shoe was placed on the other foot. And unfortunately for them, the Trump shoe that dropped was much bigger and entirely different in the key issue of willful intent to obstruct. That’s what it’s going to come down to.”

“Many Republicans aren’t smart enough to figure that out, and they can’t figure out that this week’s developments actually make it more likely the DOJ moves on Trump because of the political space it has been given by the Penn Biden center and the garage where Joe Biden parks his corvette,” she continued.

“Yes, it was sloppy,” she said of Biden’s handling of documents. “In the end, what is most important here is intent, willful intent to obstruct. What we know is that the Biden administration immediately handed over the documents, reached out to the national archives to say, ‘hey, we’ve got something here.’ We all know that Donald Trump held off, even in the face of a subpoena. Republicans are now telling us this is truly an important national security issue.”

Brzezinski revealed she agreed with that sentiment before asking guest dOAftYkI”what changed?”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com