Lindsey Graham Defends ‘Riots’ Comment About Trump FBI Raid, Claims He Only Stated ‘the Obvious’

Some major alarms went off among Democrats and liberal pundits after Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) predicted “riots” in the streets if Donald Trump is prosecuted over his alleged mishandling of classified documents, but according to the senator, he was just stating “the obvious.”

Graham addressed his comments, which were even condemned by President Joe Biden, with CNBC’s Steve Sedgwick in a Saturday interview where he said he rejects political violence and believes Trump being prosecuted would confirm a double standard Republicans like himself suspect in the FBI.

“What I tried to do is state the obvious,” Graham said, then name checking the Robert Mueller Russia collusion investigation and the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story as examples of law enforcement showing an alleged bias.

The senator also claimed Hillary Clinton’s own history of using a home server as secretary of state presents a problem if Trump is prosecuted.

“At the end of the day, nothing happened to her. So here’s what I said. The raid on President Trump’s home, the likely nominee for 2024, better bear some fruit here. If it’s just about mishandling classified information, we had a standard set when it came to Hillary Clinton,” Graham said.

Instead of predicting riots this time, the senator simply said Trump being prosecuted over classified materials would be “one of the most disruptive events in America.”

“I said if it’s similar to what happened to Clinton and he gets prosecuted, it will be one of the most disruptive events in America,” he said.

During a Fox News appearance last week, Graham was more specific with how “disruptive” a Trump prosecution would be for the country.

“I’ll say this, if there’s a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information, after the Clinton debacle … there’ll be riots in the streets,” he said at the time.

Watch above via CNBC

