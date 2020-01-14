comScore

Bloomberg Campaign Twitter Account Decided to Get Weird on Debate Night

By Zachary PetrizzoJan 14th, 2020, 11:30 pm

2020 Democratic hopeful and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg‘s campaign staff drew attention throughout tonight’s debate not for what came out of the candidate’s mouth, but rather the random tidbits and tweets sent on the official campaign account.

The staffers on the Bloomberg campaign team tweeted with great fury, firing off tweets on a wide range of topics from a poll to supporters on where best to get a Bloomberg 2020 campaign tattoo to TikToks being sent out under a Bloomberg administration.

 

The campaign did pin to their account that the tweets were not approved by “Mike.”

“The #DemDebate is tonight. Because Mike hasn’t taken any campaign donations, he won’t be on stage. But we’re here on Twitter, tweeting stuff. Fun stuff. The very best stuff” reads a description pinned to the Bloomberg official Twitter account.

Candidate Mike Bloomberg wryly remarked, “I see everyone at campaign HQ is hard at work.”

 

