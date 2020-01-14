2020 Democratic hopeful and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg‘s campaign staff drew attention throughout tonight’s debate not for what came out of the candidate’s mouth, but rather the random tidbits and tweets sent on the official campaign account.

The staffers on the Bloomberg campaign team tweeted with great fury, firing off tweets on a wide range of topics from a poll to supporters on where best to get a Bloomberg 2020 campaign tattoo to TikToks being sent out under a Bloomberg administration.

In a Bloomberg Adminstration, there will be no tweeting from the Oval Office. Just an aggressive number of TikToks. #BloombergFacts #DemDebate — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

WHICH EAGLE LOOKS MORE DISGUSTED WITH DONALD TRUMP? pic.twitter.com/Gd0lYzzeds — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

Last year alone, Mike spent over $200 million dollars on scratch-off lottery tickets. #BloombergFacts #DemDebate — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

Mike has eaten clams casino for breakfast, lunch and dinner every day for the past 30 years. #BloombergFacts #DemDebate — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

WHICH PODIUM SHOULD MIKE USE WHEN HE GETS HIS FIRST SHOT ON THE DEBATE STAGE? 25” single truss Workshop series with frosted replacement panels Maple with wheels and lockable storage area Open back shelf mahogany pic.twitter.com/4wPOiwRO2f — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

Less Tostitos branding than we expected. The candidates are barely mentioning Tostitos, which go great with dips, nachos or your favorite party snack recipe! #DemDebate — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

The campaign did pin to their account that the tweets were not approved by “Mike.”

“The #DemDebate is tonight. Because Mike hasn’t taken any campaign donations, he won’t be on stage. But we’re here on Twitter, tweeting stuff. Fun stuff. The very best stuff” reads a description pinned to the Bloomberg official Twitter account.

Candidate Mike Bloomberg wryly remarked, “I see everyone at campaign HQ is hard at work.”

I see everyone at campaign HQ is hard at work. https://t.co/OZYkmuseJe — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) January 15, 2020

I see everyone at campaign HQ is hard at work. https://t.co/OZYkmuseJe — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) January 15, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]