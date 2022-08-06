Mike Lindell Slams Newsmax, Says Business Insider, Yahoo, Jim Acosta Have Gone ‘Completely Fox’ on Him in Wild CPAC Interview

Donald Trump‘s most fervent supporter and CEO of MyPillow Mike Lindell sat down for another Right Side Broadcasting interview at CPAC Texas on Saturday, during which he made it clear that Fox News and Newsmax are fake news now, said Business Insider, the Daily Beast, Yahoo!, and other media have cut him off, and claimed that shadowy, powerful figures operating at the highest level are silencing him.

The devoted 2020 election-denier said the two conservative networks Fox and Newsmax won’t talk about “therapeutics” and, later in the interview, that they won’t talk about “machines.”

Lindell said in his CPAC speech this week that “over 54 countries have now been taken by the machines.”

In the RSBN interview, Lindell’s problems with Fox News and Newsmax broadened in scope as he spoke to include all sorts of media.

He said that people “want to hear the news.”

“They don’t want the Foxes and the Newsmaxes of the world anymore, because they don’t talk about the therapeutics,” said Lindell. “They don’t they don’t talk about mandates, against mandates. They don’t talk about machines.”

After some minutes of asides, Lindell added that the media is avoiding criticizing him because they don’t want to promote an event he is planning.

“All the bad media has went completely Fox on me,” he said. “When they don’t attack me, then you know I’m really over target, right?”

Lindell talked about being dropped by people who used to talk to him on the phone, such as the Daily Beast, Business Insider, Yahoo! News, Politico, Huffington Post, the Washington Post, and the New York Times. He said that he’s been using the “rotten journalists” out there to “get the word out,” but that’s changed in the last two weeks, and he mentioned CNN’s Jim Acosta by name — mostly.

“Now they don’t call,” he raved. “I got Jim Acos–I’m texting these rotten journalists.”

“Where has he been, I haven’t seen him,” RSBN host Liz Willis interjected in reference to the CNN host.

Lindell went on, claiming that an unnamed member of the media told him that he’s being frozen out by forces unseen.

“They have been told not to call me or write, I mean not to write articles on me. That’s really censorship when you get Big Brother tells the bad media not to come after me,” said Lindell. “What? Think of how deep that goes.”

“It goes way up the ladder,” he continued. “That’s other bad people, big, way up the ladder ordering these outlets ‘don’t do anything to Mike Lindell because he’s using you to get the word out.’ That’s scary stuff. This is what I’m up against, I’m at a level you can’t even imagine.”

He then said this stuff:

You know, people, they ask me who are who who attacked our country and who has done this? Well, the CCP, the Deep State, the Uni-Party, the New World Order, the World Ord–the globalists, the Democrat Party just happens to be on the side. They warned us of the machines. They warned us in 2018, but they don’t care that they’re on the side of of the evil.

Watch the clip above, via Right Side Broadcasting on Rumble.

