Mike Lindell Wildly Claims Fox News Was in on 2020 ‘Election Crime,’ Says ‘Fox’s Candidate Is Ron DeSantis’

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Fox News is in the tank for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and claimed the network was in on nonexistent “election crime” in 2020.

Lindell has pushed the baseless claim the 2020 election was rigged against Donald Trump, who is running for president again in 2024, likely against the governor, among others.

“Fox’s candidate is Ron DeSantis,” Lindell told Chris Cuomo on NewsNation while also complaining the conservative network won’t have him on the air anymore. In the wake of the 2020 election, Lindell appeared on Fox News, where he claimed the contest was rigged. He wasn’t the only one, as other guests and Fox News hosts made similar claims about Dominion Votings Systems being involved.

“Fox played a big part of this election crime because back then, they called Arizona early,” he said, referring to the fact that Fox News was the first outlet to call Arizona for Joe Biden.

Lindell referred to Fox’s settlement with Dominion last week, where Fox shelled out $787.5 million after Dominion claimed network hosts knowingly false statements about the company and platformed guests, such as Lindell, Fox knew would make dubious allegations.

“And they make this deal with Dominion, this back door deal?” Lindell said incredulously. “Give me a break!”

“They made the deal with the menu because they were caught and they knew was gonna get only worse,” Cuomo retorted. ”

“I have subpoenaed Fox for evi–they’ve never asked me for the evidence,” Lindell said. “We have subpoenaed Fox for their evidence and they won’t give us anything. They won’t give us anything!”

“But Mike, Mike, they’re not gonna produce evidence of the nonexistence of the election being rigged,” Cuomo said. “And they did more than anybody else did to fuel the speculation, which is how they got jammed up with Dominion.”

Watch above via NewsNation.

